Eyebrows at Half-Mast: Ranking Roger Moore’s best Bond flicks

WASHINGTON — Sir Roger Moore wasn’t the first actor to play the role of James Bond, but the charming gentleman turned out to be the longest-tenured.

For an entire generation, he was the 007 we grew up watching. In an era before VHS, this was the Bond you saw in the movie theater, then heavily edited for television on ABC broadcasts. His was the voice you heard in your head when you were reading the books. And unlike Sean Connery, who publicly chafed at being typecast, Moore proudly wore the tuxedo and basked in the 007 spotlight.

In the aftermath of Sir Roger’s passing at age 89 on Tuesday, we examine his body of work as Bond.

He came to the role in the early 1970s when the producers had already tried to recast 007 with an unknown actor with less than desirable results (“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” is acclaimed today but grossed less than the previous four films in the series). Connery returned for “Diamonds Are Forever,” but it was clear he would never return to the role (see the 1983 film “Never Say Never Again”). For a while in this stretch, American actors (gasp!) were considered to take the role of the British super-spy. Let’s just say the series could have gone in several different directions at the time.

Moore brought a fresh face and style. Despite being three years older than Connery, Roger looked about ten years younger than Sean in 1973. In football terms, Connery was a between-the-tackles fullback type of 007, while Moore was a graceful halfback on the perimeter. Sean provided power; Roger fielded finesse. One made the easy things look hard; the other made the hard things look easy.

Likewise, the new direction of the series followed the lead of its lead actor, starting as a gritty series laden with gadgets and the occasional witty aside, and transforming into a blend of gadgets, asides, bigger sets and lighter moments with the occasional grit. It was probably a smart move to create a different Bond that wouldn’t have to compete with Sean Connery’s shadow. In the end, Moore would wind up surpassing his friend in tenure and number of movies made (7 “official” films to Connery’s 6).

The actor who plays Bond is often at the mercy of his material. It’s tough to make ice cream out of garbage, though I’m sure Q has a gadget somewhere which does that. It took a while for the series to hit its stride with Moore: “Live and Let Die” and “The Man with the Golden Gun” both feel more like “thermometer films” than “thermostat films,” reflecting the era’s Blaxploitation and Kung Fu flicks.

In 1977, “The Spy Who Loved Me” brought Bond back in spades, becoming the quintessential Moore movie — his “Goldfinger,” as it were — despite “Moonraker” making more money and “For Your Eyes Only” being the better overall film. After trying to play off the success of “Star Wars” with lame space lasers in “Moonraker,” 007 came back to earth in his best work,”For Your Eyes Only.” It’s a shame that this movie wasn’t Sir Roger’s exit from the role, because it would have been a great way to go out.

This was supposed to be his final bow, but after Connery returned in “Never Say Never Again,” Eon producers were forced to cough up an offer that Moore couldn’t refuse for “Octopussy.” He’d even return for “A View to a Kill”, which was a great Duran Druan song that deserved a much better movie.

So without further ado, it’s time to rank Roger’s 007 turns as 007:

7. ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ (1974): These ratings are fluid, and I keep on rotating the bottom three depending on my mood. From Lulu’s up-tempo song to Sheriff J.W. Pepper’s unwelcome cameo, this feels like a bad remake of “Live and Let Die.” There’s no big battle at the end, just Bond and the villain running around a fun house. Even more dated than Moore’s outfits? The energy crisis subplot.

Rating: One Raised Eyebrow.

6. ‘A View to a Kill’ (1985): The series was running on fumes. Having a 58-year old play the ultimate action hero is not the way to provide pep. Christopher Walken and Grace Jones were bright spots in an otherwise lame film. Tanya Roberts is a less than awesome Bond Girl. And playing the Beach Boys during the pre-credits sequence? This made Timothy Dalton sound like a great idea for 15 minutes.

Rating: One Raised Eyebrow.

5. ‘Moonraker’ (1979): It was ripped for being juvenile, but it tries to be bigger than “Golden Gun” and features a younger Moore, which gives it the edge here on our list. It’s basically “The Spy Who Loved Me” but in outer space. Michael Lonsdale is a decent villain, but Jaws’ girlfriend takes whatever terror he provided out of the equation. Still, bonus points for the late Bernard Lee’s last turn as M.

Rating: Two Raised Eyebrows.

4. ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973): They wrote the script not knowing who would play 007, only with the instructions to keep things light like in “Diamonds Are Forever.” The Tarot Card motif is pretty cool and there are a few car and boat chases, plus an alligator farm. And the theme song! The lack of Bond identity hurts this film, and J.W. Pepper as a redneck sheriff is cute — if you happen to be 8 years old.

Rating: Three Raised Eyebrows.

3. ‘Octopussy’ (1983): Many view this entry as one part ’60s seriousness combined with one part ’70s fluff. It boasts the lamest theme song of the series, but Louis Jourdan makes a solid villain, and it’s nice to see Moore hit on a woman his own age (or at least within two decades). A sassy pre-credits sequence gets things going and there’s another countdown to Armageddon that 007 has to foil.

Rating: Three Raised Eyebrows.

2. ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977): Hold on! That year had “Star Wars,” “Close Encounters,” “Annie Hall,” “Smokey & The Bandit” and this? 1977 is underrated. The movie is basically a riff off “You Only Live Twice,” but when you haven’t had a “traditional caper” checking all of the boxes in ten years, the heart grows fond for a little formula. From a great ski chase to a well-written villain (Karl Stromberg with henchman Jaws), Moore “never did it better” — as Carly Simon sang for Marvin Hamlisch.

Rating: Four Raised Eyebrows.

1. ‘For Your Eyes Only’ (1981): This entry sits next to “From Russia With Love” as arguably the best Cold War tale in the entire series. An older, wearier Bond has more than a few tough moments. Moore has a good cast to work with, the action scenes are realistic and the gadgets don’t get in the way of a good story. For those fans who wanted the perfect mix of seriousness and commercial appeal, I refer to 007 late in the film: “That’s détente, comrade: you don’t have it…and I don’t have it.”

Rating: Four Raised Eyebrows.

Rest in peace, Roger Moore.

