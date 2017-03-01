9:48 am, March 1, 2017
62° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Oprah for president? Winfrey…

Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run after Trump win

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:21 am 03/01/2017 09:21am
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of the Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) documentary series "Belief" at The TimesCenter in New York. Winfrey tod Bloomberg Television for an interview posted online on March 1, 2017, that President Donald Trump’s victory has her rethinking whether she could be elected to the White House. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey says President Donald Trump’s victory has her rethinking whether she could be elected to the White House.

Winfrey, a Hillary Clinton supporter, spoke with financier David Rubenstein in December for an interview for his Bloomberg Television show, which premiered this week.

Winfrey says before Trump’s election she thought that she didn’t have the necessary government experience to run the country but now she thinks differently. The billionaire businessman had never before held public office before his election victory in November.

Winfrey also touched on her 25 years hosting a syndicated talk show. She says her ultimate purpose of the show was to let people know that “we really are more alike than we are different.”

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Entertainment News Government News Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Oprah for president? Winfrey…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News