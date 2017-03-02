6:49 am, March 2, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch…

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch back on market for $67M

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 6:36 am 03/02/2017 06:36am
Share
FILE - In this July 2, 2009, file photo, workers standby at the train station at Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, Calif. Michael Jackson's former home has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. The Los Angeles Times reported March 1, 2017, that it had been relisted for sale for $67 million. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. (AP) — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is back on the market with an asking price of $67 million.

The 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. The listed price represents a significant cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year.

In addition to a 12,000-foot main residence and a 3,700-foot pool house, the listing boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio. Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and a barn.

Jackson sold the ranch to Colony Capital prior to his 2009 death for $22.5 million. Colony Capital is headed by Thomas Barrack, a confidant and fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News