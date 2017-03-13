9:44 am, March 13, 2017
Kim Kardashian West opens up about gunpoint Paris robbery

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 8:58 am 03/13/2017 08:58am
FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. In a clip of an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" released by E! on March 12, 2017, Kardashian West emotionally recalls being held at gunpoint during a jewelry heist in Paris last year. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is opening up about being held at gunpoint during a jewelry heist in Paris last year.

In a preview of next week’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kardashian West recalls seeing the gun “as clear as day.” Kardashian West emotionally describes the episode to her sisters in the clip. She says she thought there was “no way out” of the situation.

Kardashian West wasn’t physically harmed during the October incident. Ten suspects have been charged in connection with the case.

The 13th season of the Kardashians’ E! reality show premiered Sunday night.

