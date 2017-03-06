12:58 pm, March 6, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS President Trump signs new executive order banning travel from six Muslim-majority nations

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Bey's Babies: Beyonce shares…

Bey’s Babies: Beyonce shares photos of growing baby bump

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:37 pm 03/06/2017 12:37pm
Share
FILE - This Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce shared photos of her growing baby bump on her website Monday, March 6, 2017. She and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Beyonce has showed off more of her growing baby bump.

The singer, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, shared photos on her website Monday of the couple heading out to the premiere of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” with their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce is wearing a flowing green dress in the photos and in some shots pulls it tightly around her stomach to off the progress of her pregnancy.

She and Blue Ivy also had some fun making silly faces for the camera.

Beyonce announced her pregnancy last month with the help of an elaborate photo shoot. She hasn’t said when the babies are due.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Bey's Babies: Beyonce shares…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News