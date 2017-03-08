8:33 am, March 8, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Fairfax County, Va. 193/Georgetown Pike is closed between Towlston Road and Bellview Road.

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Actor Faizon Love arrested…

Actor Faizon Love arrested in Ohio after airport altercation

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 8:09 am 03/08/2017 08:09am
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Actor and comedian Faizon Love has been jailed on a misdemeanor assault charge in Ohio after an alleged altercation with a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Authorities allege that Love argued with the 24-year-old man on Tuesday and then assaulted him in a baggage claim area. They say Love grabbed the man behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, then pushed him down when he tried to get up.

Franklin County Municipal Court records listed no attorney for Love ahead of his arraignment Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actor is perhaps best known for his role as a store’s toy department manager in the movie “Elf.” He is scheduled to make appearances at a Columbus comedy club next week.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Actor Faizon Love arrested…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News