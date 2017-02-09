3:15 am, February 9, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Vote: Who should win…

Vote: Who should win at the Grammys on Sunday?

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP February 9, 2017 2:34 am 02/09/2017 02:34am
Share

Which songs and artists will vie for music's biggest prize? Cast your votes.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Grammys

Jason Fraley | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

WASHINGTON — The 59th annual Grammy Awards are Sunday night on CBS.

It’s shaping up to be a big battle between Adele and Beyoncé for their respective smash albums “25” and “Lemonade,” which spawned the respective hit songs “Hello” and “Formation.”

Which artists should win music’s biggest prizes?

Look through the gallery to see more of the nominees, then vote below in the major categories:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
adele beyonce Entertainment News grammy awards grammys Latest News Music News TV News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Vote: Who should win…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

10 of DC’s most romantic restaurants
Tornadoes tear through Louisiana
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best free hotel amenities and experiences
Today in History: Feb. 8
Patriots Super Bowl parade
Black history: DC's movers and shakers
Lady Gaga during Super Bowl Halftime
Local hotels among nation's best
Super Bowl ads
Super Bowl 51
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 5-11
Renovations that do and don't pay off
10 underrated cruise destinations for 2017
Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows (worst to best)
Romantic recipes for Valentine's Day
2017 local deaths of note
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inside Obamas' new home