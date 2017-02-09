Vote: Who should win at the Grammys on Sunday?

WASHINGTON — The 59th annual Grammy Awards are Sunday night on CBS.
It’s shaping up to be a big battle between Adele and Beyoncé for their respective smash albums “25” and “Lemonade,” which spawned the respective hit songs “Hello” and “Formation.”
Which artists should win music’s biggest prizes?
Look through the gallery to see more of the nominees, then vote below in the major categories:
