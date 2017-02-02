5:21 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Snow sculpting teams gather…

Snow sculpting teams gather in Wisconsin for national event

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:47 pm 02/02/2017 04:47pm
Share

The event began Wednesday in Lake Geneva, with judging set for Saturday morning.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (AP) — Fifteen teams of snow sculptors from 13 states have gathered in Wisconsin for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.

The event began Wednesday in Lake Geneva, with judging set for Saturday morning.

The team that won last year for “Door Master” has disbanded, but all its members are taking part again this year on other teams. One of them, David Andrews, has been on nine teams that have taken first place.

The teams receive a cylinder block of snow eight feet in diameter and nine feet high. They can use only saws, axes, files, scaffolding, shovels and other homemade implements.

They will be judged on creativity, technique and message. The winner gets a trophy and an invite to an international snow sculpting competition.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Snow sculpting teams gather…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Romantic recipes for Valentine's Day
Photos: 2017 SAG Awards
Immigration, refugee ban protests
Today in History: Feb. 4
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
44th annual March for Life
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Betty White turns 95
2017 local deaths of note
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Look back at Obama presidency