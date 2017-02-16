7:54 am, February 16, 2017
Snap values itself at up to $22B ahead of IPO

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 7:35 am 02/16/2017 07:35am
NEW YORK (AP) — Snap Inc. is listing the company’s valuation at up to $22 billion as it prepares for the tech industry’s biggest initial public offering in years.

The parent company of SnapChat said in a regulatory filing Thursday that the IPO is likely to be priced between $14 and $16 per share. Had the IPO price matched the $30.72 per-share price obtained in its last round of financing, Snap would have a market value of about $30 billion, based on the quantity of outstanding stock listed in its IPO documents.

Snap’s highly anticipated IPO would be the largest since China’s Alibaba Group went public in 2014. It is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the “SNAP” ticker.

Entertainment News Latest News Money News Tech News
