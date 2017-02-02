5:23 am, February 4, 2017
Riccardo Tisci exiting Givenchy after nearly 12 years

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:21 pm 02/02/2017 04:21pm
FILE - This May 2, 2016 file photo shows Madonna wearing a Givenchy creation, left, and designer Riccardo Tisci at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in New York. After nearly 12 years at Givenchy, designer Tisci is leaving Givenchy. The French luxury label confirmed his departure to Women’s Wear Daily, which quoted sources calling the parting “mutual and amicable.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

After nearly 12 years at Givenchy, designer Riccardo Tisci is leaving the French luxury label.

The Italian-born designer, who often dressed A-list celebrities like Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, wrote a thank-you note on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a sunset, thanking “my incredible team, the magical atelier and everyone who made these 93 collections possible and all the other crazy adventures. Your love and support, in the day and in the night, will forever remain in my heart.”

It wasn’t known where Tisci would land next. He gave no hints in an official statement issued along with Givenchy, which called the move a “joint decision not to renew their collaboration.”

Tisci said in the statement that he had “very special affection for the House of Givenchy and its beautiful teams.” He added: “I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions.”

For its part, Givenchy lauded the designer’s achievements.

“The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision to sustain its continuous success, and I would like to warmly thank him for his core contribution to the House’s development,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Givenchy’s parent company.

The statement added that a replacement would be named at a later date.

Women’s Wear Daily, citing unspecified sources, called the parting “mutual and amicable.”

The news came the same day Stefan Larsson, who took over as CEO for Ralph Lauren less than two years ago in hopes of revitalizing the iconic brand, said he was leaving the company.

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Riccardo Tisci exiting Givenchy…
