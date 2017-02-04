4:46 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Retired jockey Garrett Gomez…

Retired jockey Garrett Gomez died of meth overdose

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:33 pm 02/04/2017 04:33pm
Share

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Retired star jockey Garrett Gomez died of an overdose of methamphetamines in December.

Dr. Gregory Hess, chief medical examiner of Pima County, Arizona, cited toxicology tests as the cause of death in Saturday’s Daily Racing Form.

The 44-year-old former rider with a history of substance abuse won more than 4,000 races, including 13 in the Breeders’ Cup.

Gomez was found unconscious Dec. 14 in a room at a resort near Tucson and declared dead at the scene. He had returned to his hometown in recent years after riding in Southern California.

He had said he was having alcohol and personal problems when he rode his last race in 2013. He detailed his struggles with drugs and alcohol in an autobiography.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Retired jockey Garrett Gomez…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News