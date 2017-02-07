12:00 pm, February 7, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT At noon, the full Senate votes on the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Listen live.

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Obamas join Richard Branson…

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:53 am 02/07/2017 11:53am
Share
In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama, jokes with Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House. (Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP)

NECKER ISLAND, British Virgin Islands (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House.

The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson’s private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who’s a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.

Branson says after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested the billionaire in a watersport challenge.

He says inviting the Obamas to his island was “a huge honor.”

Obama spent his first days after leaving Washington vacationing in Palm Springs, California.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Obamas join Richard Branson…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News