NY lawmakers: Cuomo is moving to cut funds to fight cancer

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 6:13 pm
FILE - In this June 27, 2016, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs legislation concerning breast cancer screenings with his girlfriend Sandra Lee standing behind him, during a breast cancer awareness motorcycle event in New York. Following Lee's successful battle with breast cancer Gov. Cuomo called for big investments to fight cancer last year, but now seeks to cut $25 million from public health programs that pay to fight cancer, diabetes and other conditions. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a $25 million cut to programs that fight cancer, diabetes and other health threats.

The Democratic governor’s administration says specific reductions, to be made by state health officials, would make health programs more efficient.

Lawmakers are skeptical about the proposal in Cuomo’s budget. Democratic Sen. Liz Krueger says Cuomo should say which programs will be cut before the budget is approved.

The American Cancer Society opposes reductions, noting one program facing cuts funded 25,000 breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings for poor New Yorkers last year.

The administration says the cuts wouldn’t affect a separate $16 million program dedicated to breast cancer screenings.

Last year, Cuomo proposed big investments in cancer screening after his girlfriend, celebrity chef Sandra Lee, successfully battled breast cancer.

