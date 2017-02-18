9:31 am, February 18, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Milwaukee to 'Pokemon' monsters:…

Milwaukee to ‘Pokemon’ monsters: Get a permit to enter parks

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 9:05 am 02/18/2017 09:05am
Share
In this July 2016 photo, throngs of people take to Lake Park in Milwaukee, while playing Pokemon Go, shortly after the release of the popular smartphone game. The Milwaukee County Board has approved an ordinance requiring creators of smartphone games such as Pokemon Go to get a permit before they can use park locations. (Michael Meidenbauer/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — “Pokemon Go” monsters will need a permit to get into Milwaukee County parks after the game’s popularity last summer left officials wondering how to handle large crowds and the trash they left behind.

Members of the County Board of Supervisors who supported a permitting process say they want to be ready for the next craze in augmented-reality gaming.

The ordinance signed Feb. 10 requires game developers to get a permit and pay a fee to use county parks to help with maintenance.

International Game Developers Association Executive Director Kate Edwards says regulations like Milwaukee County’s can stifle the emerging technology’s growth.

In Illinois, lawmakers are considering requiring companies to remove sites from games when they receive a request to do so.

Topics:
Consumer Tech Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News Tech News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Milwaukee to 'Pokemon' monsters:…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News