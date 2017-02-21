3:36 pm, February 21, 2017
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns as editor of Breitbart Tech

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 3:17 pm 02/21/2017 03:17pm
Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in New York. Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men.

On Monday, he was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference after video of his remarks was promoted through social media by a conservative blog, the Reagan Battalion. Publisher Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint later announced it would cancel the publication of his book, “Dangerous.”

In a statement Tuesday, Yiannopoulos said he would be wrong “to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting.”

