Lisa Marie Presley to pay estranged husband’s legal fees

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 1:50 pm 02/22/2017 01:50pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge says Lisa Marie Presley won’t have to pay spousal support to her estranged husband while they fight over her assets, but she will have to pay some of his attorney’s fees.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Patrick Cathcart on Wednesday ordered Presley to pay $50,000 to the lawyer representing her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

The order doesn’t affect the pair’s children, who are subject to a child welfare case and in the care of Presley’s mother.

Lockwood is challenging the validity of an agreement he signed after marrying Presley in 2006 that would govern how much he’s entitled to in a divorce. He had been seeking $40,000 a month in spousal support.

The judge said Lockwood will have to wait on support until a trial later this year.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
