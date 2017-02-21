8:07 am, February 21, 2017
Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled while wearing headscarf

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 7:37 am 02/21/2017 07:37am
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan performs a scene from the play, "Speed the Plow," during a photocall at the Playhouse Theatre in central London. Lohan told the Daily Mail on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, that Americans should come together to support President Donald Trump. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Lindsay Lohan claims she was “racially profiled” while wearing a headscarf at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The actress told a British talk show that she was stopped while traveling to New York.

She said an airport worker “opened my passport and saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and started immediately apologizing, but then said: ‘Please take off your headscarf.'”

She told “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday that the incident made her wonder “how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

Lohan was returning from Turkey, where she recently met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

She said she wore a headscarf in Turkey out of “personal respect.”

Lohan, who has been photographed carrying a Quran, says she finds “solace” studying the Muslim holy book and other religious texts.

Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled while wearing headscarf
