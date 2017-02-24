9:40 am, February 24, 2017
60° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT President Trump addresses CPAC in Maryland around 10 a.m. Listen live.

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Judge: Only 1 Cosby…

Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:36 am 02/24/2017 09:36am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial to support charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia.

The judge’s ruling Friday means that prosecutors cannot call 12 other women as “prior bad act” witnesses.

The 79-year-old comedian is set to go on trial in June over the 2005 complaint by former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors reopened the case in 2015 after newly released court documents showed Cosby admitting he gave drugs and alcohol to young women before sex over a 50-year period.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to allow 13 other accusers to testify. The defense objected, saying the string of old “casting couch” claims aren’t part of “signature” behavior.

The one witness who can testify says she was assaulted by him in 1996.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Judge: Only 1 Cosby…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News