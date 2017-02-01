9:29 am, February 1, 2017
Jenna Bush Hager uses dad’s post-9/11 words over Trump order

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 6:34 am 02/01/2017 06:34am
FILE - In a Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, Jenna Bush Hager, is seen in Omaha, Neb., before an appearance as feature speaker at the Girls Inc. fundraiser luncheon. Bush Hager posted an excerpt on Twitter Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, from a 2001 speech her father gave at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. following the 9/11 attacks. Her father said, “Islam is peace” in his remarks. He added that Muslims “make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country” and called for them to be “treated with respect.” Bush Hager says the speech is a reminder “to teach acceptance and love.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is registering her opinion on Republican President Donald Trump’s order temporarily suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations with the words of her father, former President George W. Bush.

Bush Hager posted an excerpt on Twitter Tuesday from a 2001 speech her father, a fellow Republican, gave at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. following the 9/11 attacks. Her father said, “Islam is peace” in his remarks. He added that Muslims “make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country” and called for them to be “treated with respect.”

Bush Hager said in her tweet that the speech is a reminder “to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions.”

Bush Hager is now a correspondent for NBC News.

