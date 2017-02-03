4:12 pm, February 3, 2017
Ferguson to pay $3M to settle man’s death in stun gun case

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 3:47 pm 02/03/2017 03:47pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ferguson, Missouri, has dropped its appeal of a federal jury’s $3 million award to survivors of a naked, unarmed man who died after being repeatedly shocked with an officer’s stun gun and will pay the amount instead.

A St. Louis federal judge deferred until March 1 his approval of the settlement between Jason Moore’s wife, mother and son and the St. Louis suburb, its former police chief and ex-officer Brian Kaminski.

It’s unclear why the city agreed to drop its appeal and settled for the same amount as what jurors awarded to Moore’s family. A Ferguson spokesman didn’t immediately comment Friday.

The family has said Moore suffered from a psychological disorder when Kaminski confronted him in 2011. Moore argued that his use of force was justified.

Entertainment News Government News Latest News National News
