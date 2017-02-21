6:37 pm, February 21, 2017
Facing lawsuit, Armstrong says he ‘loved’ wearing Postal

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 6:31 pm 02/21/2017 06:31pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former cyclist Lance Armstrong says he “loved” representing the U.S. Postal Service, even as the government sues to get back the millions it spent sponsoring his teams.

After years of legal wrangling, the federal government’s $100 million lawsuit against Armstrong is expected to go to trial later this year. The Postal Service sponsored Armstrong’s team when he was six of his seven Tour de France titles from 1999-2005.

Armstrong later admitted using performance-enhancing drugs and was stripped of those titles.

Speaking on his podcast Tuesday , Armstrong said it was an honor to wear the Postal Service jersey as he competed in Europe and to hear the national anthem played when he won.

Armstrong says the lawsuit can’t “undo all of the good that was done all of those years.” Armstrong claims the government made more money in publicity from the sponsorship than the $32 million it paid his teams.

Entertainment News
