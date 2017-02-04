1:12 am, February 4, 2017
Ryan Reynolds, at Harvard, balks at making fun of Tom Brady

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 12:41 am 02/04/2017 12:41am
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, actor Ryan Reynolds poses at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Reynolds has been named Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding student theatrical group. The actor who played the title role in 2016's "Deadpool" will be roasted by the student group before being getting his pudding pot on Feb. 3. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ryan Reynolds resisted when told to make fun of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while being honored on the Super Bowl-bound team’s home turf.

The “Deadpool” actor was roasted Friday night by members of Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals after being named the group’s 2017 Man of the Year.

People magazine says Reynolds hesitated when told he had to make fun of Brady, responding, “You know we’re in Boston, right?”

But he caved, making a slight jab at Brady for his friendship with President Donald Trump. According to People’s website he said, “Tom, I’m afraid your voting skills are as bad as .” before trailing off.

The nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization annually presents the award to performers who’ve made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

