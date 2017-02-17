12:31 pm, February 17, 2017
Dallas ex-teacher appeals after firing for porn-acting past

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 12:16 pm 02/17/2017 12:16pm
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas teacher who was fired when her past as a pornographic actress was exposed on social media says she was a teenage victim of “sex slavery” and that she wants her teaching job back.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Resa Woodward was dismissed Dec. 13 from her job at Balch Springs Middle School. The dismissal letter cites her work in “adult content media” that’s available online.

Woodward appealed to the Texas Education Agency, saying she was in an “abusive relationship” with a man who forced her into pornography, describing herself as “young, stupid and afraid.”

The agency is reviewing Woodward’s case. An ethics code requires Texas teachers to have good moral character.

Woodward’s attorney, Calvin Johnson, told WFAA-TV that she should be commended for bouncing back from adversity.

Topics:
Education News Entertainment News Latest News
