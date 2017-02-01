5:28 am, February 3, 2017
Critics don’t even want animatronic Trump to speak

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 5:55 pm 02/01/2017 05:55pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some critics of President Donald Trump are so adamant in their opposition that they don’t even want a fake version of him to speak.

An online petition was started last week, asking Walt Disney World to keep an animatronic Trump silent in its Hall of Presidents attraction.

The attraction has animatronic figures of all U.S. presidents. Recent incumbent presidents have recorded speeches for their animatronic doubles.

The Change.org petition says Trump ran a campaign filled with hateful speech and he doesn’t deserve to have a voice at a place like Disney World in Florida.

A Disney spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email and call seeking comment.

The Hall of Presidents temporarily closed earlier this month so the new animatronic president could be installed.

It reopens in June.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News
