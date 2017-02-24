6:39 pm, February 24, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Clooney, in Paris, jokes…

Clooney, in Paris, jokes about Trump’s Paris comments

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 6:19 pm 02/24/2017 06:19pm
Share
Actor George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. This annual ceremony is presented by the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — George Clooney, attending the Cesar Awards in Paris, apparently doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump that Paris isn’t what it used to be.

“Yes, no one wants to go to Paris anymore because it’s horrible here, apparently,” Clooney quipped with a smile as he stood next to his wife, Amal, on the red carpet. “Well, we have some things to work on in the United States.” He added: “I think you guys have some of the same issues here, so good luck.”

Clooney was at the Cesar Awards, the French version of the Oscars, to receive an honorary award.

Trump, speaking earlier Friday at a gathering of conservative activists in the United States, said that “Paris is no longer Paris” — due to the threat of terrorism — and that a friend of his never goes there anymore.

Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins in June.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Clooney, in Paris, jokes…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News