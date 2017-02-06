4:18 pm, February 6, 2017
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Chelsea Peretti shows off…

Chelsea Peretti shows off baby bump, one-ups Beyonce

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 7:59 am 02/06/2017 07:59am
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Jordan Peele, left, and Chelsea Peretti arrive at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Peretti posted a picture of herself on Instagram Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, sporting a sizeable baby bump. This is the first child for Peretti and Peele. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti has done her best to one-up Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement by showing off her own baby bump.

Peretti posted a picture of herself on Instagram over the weekend sporting a sizeable baby bump while standing in what looks like a mirror maze. This is the first child for Peretti and her comedian husband Jordan Peele. Peretti captioned the photo, “beyonce schmonce.”

The post is a reference to Beyonce’s announcement last week on the photo-sharing platform that she is expecting twins. Beyonce’s announcement has earned nearly 10 million likes.

