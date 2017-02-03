1:13 pm, February 3, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Underway now, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily White House press briefing. Listen live.

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Chance the Rapper models…

Chance the Rapper models “Thank You Obama” clothing line

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 1:08 pm 02/03/2017 01:08pm
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama, center, and first lady Michelle Obama, left, listen to Chancelor Bennett, "Chance the Rapper", right, from Chicago, perform at the lighting the 2016 National Christmas Tree ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. The rapper tweeted a photo of himself on Feb. 2, 2017, wearing Obama-themed clothing. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Chance the Rapper is modeling a clothing line based on a fellow famous Chicagoan, former President Barack Obama.

Chance tweeted out photos of himself Thursday wearing Obama-themed clothing made by Joe Fresh Goods’ “Thank You Obama” line. Some of the items include a T-shirt imprinted with name of Obama’s daughter, Malia, and a basketball jersey with the number 44, in honor of the 44th president.

Chance has been a strong supporter of Obama. He has attended parties at the White House and appeared with Obama at last year’s National Christmas Tree lighting. He also appeared on the campaign trail last year to urge voters to back Democrat Hillary Clinton for president.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Chance the Rapper models…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News