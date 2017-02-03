12:45 am, February 5, 2017
Amber Valletta pens op-ed against EPA nominee Scott Pruitt

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:31 pm 02/03/2017 04:31pm
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2016 file photo shows Sierra Club Ambassador, model, actress and Oklahoma native Amber Valletta at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2016 Presentation in Los Angeles. Valletta authored a passionate op-ed piece released Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, on Glamour.com, opposing Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoman, model, actress, mother and Sierra Club ambassador Amber Valletta is “worried sick” about her home state’s attorney general leading the Environmental Protection Agency and said as much in an op-ed piece released Friday on Glamour.com

The nomination of Scott Pruitt moved late Thursday to the full Senate. He could be confirmed as early as next week.

“Time and again, rather than work to protect ordinary Oklahomans, he has consistently defended fossil fuel corporations instead,” Valletta wrote. “Scott Pruitt has spent his entire time in office attacking the EPA.”

She added: “As a mom, though, I am worried sick about it. My fear is that we are losing sight of how much we depend on the EPA to protect not just our environment but the people who live in it.”

Valletta has been an advocate for environmental awareness through her work with the Sierra Club.

Online:

Full text on Glamour.com: http://bit.ly/2l66uw6

