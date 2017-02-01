AM Prep-Segue

BEYONCÉ – TWINS

NEW YORK (AP) — It will be two “bey-beys” for Bey. Beyoncé says she and husband Jay-Z are expecting — and this time, it’s twins. The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram today. In a statement signed by “The Carters” the singer and the rapper write “we are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two.” Along with the statement, there’s a photo of Beyoncé sporting a baby bump while wearing a bra, underwear — and a veil. The couple has a daughter, Blue Ivy — who was born in 2012.

Must be something in the water celebrities have been sipping — this is the second multiple birth we’ve heard about this week. Yesterday we got word Pharrell (fer-REHL’) Williams’ wife gave birth to triplets. That raises the family count from three to six. They couple already had a 8-year-old son.

ALLMAN BROTHERS DRUMMER’S DEATH WAS A SUICIDE

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — We’re learning more about the death of Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks. And it appears he died at his own hand. Police reports from West Palm Beach, Florida say Trucks shot himself in the head — as his wife looked on. Trucks was one of two original drummers with the Allman Brothers. He was 69.

LAURYN HILL – PITTSBURGH

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Better late than never? Try telling that to some fans of Lauryn Hill. She was to perform at a show in Pittsburgh last night — but didn’t take the stage until three and a half hours after she was supposed to. A DJ on the bill tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Hill was at Heinz Hall at 5:30 p.m. to rehearse for the 8 p.m. show — but her band wasn’t there, apparently because of bad weather. The newspaper says Hill didn’t take the stage until 11:20 p.m. and played until about 1 a.m. But by then, the paper says, only a fraction of the audience stuck around to see her.

JON STEWART CHANNELS HIS INNER DONALD TRUMP

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart is trying to show people that Alec Baldwin hasn’t cornered the market on people who can impersonate President Donald Trump on TV. The former “Daily Show” host was on the CBS “Late Show” last night dressed as Trump. Stewart wore a suit with a too-long red tie and mocked the president’s hair by wearing a stuffed animal on his head. As he impersonated Trump, Stewart announced a series of mock proclamations — including demanding that China send its Great Wall to the U.S. secure the Mexican border. On a more serious note, Stewart told the TV audience the country has never faced what he calls such “purposeful, vindictive chaos” before than it has with Trump in office.

PRESIDENT TRUMP – 1984

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is making book sales great again. But considering the books he’s helping to sell, that may not be a good thing. As his administration coins terms like “alternative facts,” sales of George Orwell’s “1984” have skyrocketed. The book has topped the Amazon.com best-sellers list for more than a week now. And that has pushed publisher Signet Classics to order another half-million copies made. “1984” depicts a dystopian era where those in charge use their power and influence to shape the minds of people under the control of a political regime.

CNN PRODUCER AMONG THOSE DETAILED AS PART OF TRUMP IMMIGRANT BAN

ATLANTA (AP) — A CNN editor and producer from Iraq is suing the federal government over President Donald Trump’s immigrant ban. Mohammed Abdullah Tawfeeq alleges he was wrongly detained at Atlanta’s airport because of the ban on entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority lands. Tawfeeq is from Iraq — and says he was held for extra screening when he flew to the U.S. from Iraq on Sunday. The suit is filed against the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the State Department.

RUSSELL SIMMONS FINED OVER RUSHCARD

NEW YORK (AP) — Remember that deal a couple of years ago when people who had Russell Simmons’ RushCard got jammed because a software glitch kept them from getting their hands on their cash? The bill has come due for RushCard — and it’s a big one. Federal regulators have slapped Simmons’ company with $13 million in fines and restitution. In 2015, RushCard launched a software update that ended up cutting people off from their money, in some cases for weeks. Simmons apologized for the snafu and even put up some of his own money to help cover customers’ expenses. This week, RushCard was sold to Green Dot — a major prepaid debit card company— for $147 million. As part of the deal, RushCard remains on the hook for penalties or lawsuits stemming from the failed 2015 update.

JOHNNY DEPP – LAWSUIT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wasteful spending — or mismanagement of funds? It will be up to the courts to decide what the deal was when it comes to Johnny Depp’s money. The actor sued his former business people two weeks ago, saying they didn’t do right by him. Now, the ex-business managers have flipped the script — suing to say it was Depp who was spending more money than he should have. In the suit, the business management company says it tried to warn Depp about his spending being out of control — but he wouldn’t listen.

SUPER BOWL ADS CAUSING STIR

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the part of the hype of Super Bowl week that doesn’t include the guys who have to slug it out in pads and helmets on Sunday. While football fans worry about how their teams will do on the gridiron, those who watch the game more casually can keep a close eye on the ads for the game. So far, the buzz has centered on one ad you will see Sunday — and one you won’t. Budweiser’s ad is bound to stir controversy because it tells the story about how the brewer’s founder was an immigrant who made his way to America and launched. It’s sure to draw comparisons to President Trump’s temporary ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Meanwhile, GNC is complaining because it says no one will see their ad. Its ad was spiked because NFL rules bar companies that make supplements from promoting their wares on TV during games.

