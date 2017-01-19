6:46 pm, January 19, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC…

Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump, dead at 71.

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 6:02 pm 01/19/2017 06:02pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalist Wayne Barrett, whose tenacious coverage of New York City politicians and personalities — including a 1992 biography of Donald Trump — earned him a reputation as a tough but fair investigative reporter, died on Thursday. He was 71.

Barrett, who had been battling interstitial lung disease, died at NYU Langone Medical Center, his family told The Associated Press.

Barrett began covering the budding real-estate developer Trump when he started writing for the Village Voice in the late 1970s. In 1992, he published “Trump: The Deals and the Downfalls,” reissued last year during Trump’s presidential run. He also wrote books on New York City mayors Edward I. Koch and Rudolph Giuliani and mentored many younger journalists.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Entertainment Government News Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment