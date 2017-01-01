12:09 pm, January 1, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Vandalized Hollywood sign now…

Vandalized Hollywood sign now reads ‘Hollyweed’

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 11:58 am 01/01/2017 11:58am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles residents awoke New Year’s Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD.”

KABC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hHp8gH) Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Police have also notified the city’s Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Vandalized Hollywood sign now…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment