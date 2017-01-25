2:40 pm, January 25, 2017
LIVE EVENT Around 2 p.m., President Donald Trump will address the media after signing immigration actions to build border wall.

Trial begins for man accused of killing uncle with cousins

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:21 pm 01/25/2017 02:21pm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A trial has begun in Alabama for a third man accused of killing his uncle to avenge his grandmother’s death — even though prosecutors say she died of natural causes.

The Montgomery Advertiser (http://on.mgmadv.com/2kjw7dq ) reports that a trial began Tuesday for William Kyle Richards in the 2013 death of Thomas Bracknell.

Authorities say Richards and his two cousins beat their uncle with a baseball bat, cut his throat and dropped a TV on his head. The family blamed Thomas Bracknell for their grandmother’s death two days before.

The cousins, Mitchell and Brandon Bracknell, have each already pleaded guilty to murder.

Richards’ attorney Susan James told the jury Richards had no reason to kill Thomas Bracknell, as he was not related to the grandmother by blood and wasn’t close to her.

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News
Entertainment News