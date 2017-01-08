Today in Entertainment History

On January 8, 1935, Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. He died at his Graceland mansion in Memphis in 1977.

In 1947, musician David Bowie was born.

In 1966, the last episode of ABC’s “Shindig” music show was broadcast. The Kinks and The Who were the guest performers.

In 1974, Kiss signed their first recording contract, with Casablanca Records.

In 1979, the Canadian government named Rush its official “Ambassadors of Music.”

In 1989, the musical “42nd Street” closed on Broadway after more than 3,400 performances.

In 1990, a Los Angeles judge ruled that columnist Art Buchwald came up with the idea that inspired the Eddie Murphy movie “Coming To America.” Buchwald had sued Paramount Pictures, claiming the studio stole the idea.

In 1991, guitarist Steve Clark of Def Leppard was found dead in his London home. He was 30. A coroner ruled that Clark’s death was the result of heavy drinking.

In 1993, at a minute after midnight, the Elvis Presley commemorative stamp went on sale at his Graceland mansion in Memphis. People in the rest of the country got to buy them at post offices starting at noon.

In 1996, Robert Dewey Hoskins was found guilty of stalking Madonna.

In 2005, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil married Lia Gerardini in Las Vegas. It was his fourth marriage, her second.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian Larry Storch (“F Troop”) is 94. Former “Sunday Morning” host Charles Osgood is 84. Singer Shirley Bassey is 80. Game show host Bob Eubanks (“The Newlywed Game”) is 79. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 77. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 76. Actress Yvette Mimieux (“The Time Machine,” ”Where the Boys Are”) is 75. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 73. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 71. Actress Harriet Sansom Harris (“Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Actress Michelle Forbes (“True Blood,” ”Homicide,” ”Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 52. Actress Maria Pitillo (“Providence”) is 52. Singer R. Kelly is 50. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 48. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 44. Singer Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 41. Actress Amber Benson (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 40. Actress Gaby Hoffman (“Sleepless in Seattle,” ”Field of Dreams”) is 35. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo (dih-SAH’-shee LUHM’-uhm-boh kuh-SAHN’-goh) of Gym Class Heroes is 34.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments