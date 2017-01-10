Today in Entertainment History

On January 10, 1948, future country star Loretta Webb married Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, becoming Loretta Lynn.

In 1956, Elvis Presley began his first recording session for RCA Records. “Heartbreak Hotel” was among the songs he recorded.

In 1967, National Educational Television, the forerunner of the Public Broadcasting Service, operated as a true network for the first time as it carried President Lyndon Johnson’s State of the Union address.

In 1976, bluesman Howlin’ Wolf died of cancer in a Chicago-area hospital. He was a major influence on musicians like Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones.

In 1981, the production of “Pirates of Penzance,” starring Linda Ronstadt and Rex Smith, moved to Broadway after successfully playing the New York Shakespeare Festival.

In 1989, Michael Jackson’s “Moonwalker” video was released. Jackson played a superhero in the video, which included a lengthy fantasy segment set to the song “Smooth Criminal.”

In 1991, Clint Black joined the Grand Ole Opry.

In 2000, Melissa Etheridge and her partner, Julie Cypher, revealed David Crosby was the father of their two children by artificial insemination.

In 2009, singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas married actor Josh Duhamel (doo-MEHL’) at a vineyard in Malibu, California.

In 2016, musician David Bowie died of cancer at the age of 69.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ronnie Hawkins of Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks is 82. Actor William Sanderson (“Deadwood,” ”Newhart”) is 73. Singer Rod Stewart is 72. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 69. Singer Pat Benatar is 64. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 62. Singer Shawn Colvin is 61. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 58. Actor Evan Handler (“Sex and the City,” ”Californication”) is 56. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 53. Actress Trini Alvarado is 50. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 39. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 38.

