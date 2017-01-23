Title of next ‘Star Wars’ film announced

WASHINGTON – The producers of the “Star Wars” films have announced the title of the next chapter.

StarWars.com announced on Monday that Episode VIII, the next film in the Skywalker saga, will be titled “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The site says the film will be written and directed by Rian Johnson and will be released Dec. 15.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the seventh episode in the series, was released in December 2015.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” not considered part of the nine-episode saga, was released in December 2016.

