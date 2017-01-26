11:49 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Red Nose Day TV…

Red Nose Day TV special, fundraising campaign return to US

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:00 pm 01/26/2017 08:00pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2013 file photo, British director Richard Curtis, founder of Red Nose Day, poses for the photographers as he present his latest movie "About Time" , in Rome. Comic Relief, Inc. announced Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, that the 2017 fundraising efforts will culminate with the Red Nose Day TV special on May 25. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, FIle)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The charity behind Red Nose Day says the campaign to end child poverty is returning to the United States this year.

Comic Relief Inc. announced Thursday that 2017 fundraising efforts will culminate with a Red Nose Day TV special on May 25.

Founded in Britain by filmmaker Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day expanded to the U.S. two years ago, where it has raised $60 million to date. Funds are raised through the sale of red clown noses at Walgreens drug stores, neighborhood penny drives and bake sales, and the star-studded telethon on NBC.

Craig Ferguson hosted the 2016 TV special, which included appearances by Elton John, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. This year’s guests have yet to be announced.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Red Nose Day TV…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News