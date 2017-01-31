9:47 am, February 1, 2017
Prince Albert says Grace Kelly’s home will reopen in 2018

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:34 am 01/31/2017 10:34am
FILE - This undated file photo shows Grace Kelly. Kelly's son, Prince Albert of Monaco, told People magazine for a story published online on Jan. 30, 2017, that the Philadelphia home where the Oscar-winning actress grew up will reopen to the public in 2018 or earlier. (AP Photo/File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prince Albert of Monaco says the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Grace Kelly, will reopen to the public next year or earlier.

Albert tells People magazine that the Philadelphia home he purchased last year for $754,000 will house regional offices for the Princess Grace Foundation and a U.S. extension of Monaco’s Princess Grace Irish Library. It will also be made available for public events once it is renovated.

Albert says that since the home sits in a residential neighborhood, “it won’t be exclusively a museum.”

Albert visited the home in October. His mother accepted a marriage proposal from his father, Prince Rainier III, in 1955.

The home was built in 1935 by Kelly’s father, John B. Kelly. He was a three-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower in the 1920s.

