4:59 am, January 10, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Some schools are closed or delayed. See the full list.

Entertainment

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Police: 'Inside job' at…

Police: ‘Inside job’ at heart of Kardashian robbery probe

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 4:28 am 01/10/2017 04:28am
Share
FILE - In this Oct.3, 2016 file photo, French police officers and a TV crew stand outside the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris. Police in Paris say Monday Jan.9, 2017 that 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

PARIS (AP) — Investigators say they are focusing on a possible inside job in the theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

The focus was confirmed Tuesday by two Paris police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

One of the officials said Kardashian West’s chauffeur that night and the chauffeur’s brother were among 17 people arrested. The pair worked for the same livery company.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Police: 'Inside job' at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment