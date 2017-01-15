Photos: 146 years of ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’

Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise.

American showman P.T. Barnum is shown in 1882 at an unknown location. In his lifetime, Barnum was an entrepreneur, museum owner, politician, journalist, impressario and creator of his circus “The Greatest Show on Earth” in 1871. In 1881 he merged with his competitor and formed Barnum & Bailey Circus. Barnum was born in Bethel, Ct., in 1810 and died in 1891. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON — The ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ will end in May, the owner of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press.

Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise.

Here are photos from the circus 146 years of entertainment and controversy.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.