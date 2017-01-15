Photos: 146 years of ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’

WASHINGTON — The ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ will end in May, the owner of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press.
Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise.
Here are photos from the circus 146 years of entertainment and controversy.
