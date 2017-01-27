Mischa Barton taken to hospital after reports of yelling

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.

Sgt. Enrique Manduga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells The Associated Press deputies and emergency responders found Barton at a West Hollywood apartment following a report of a woman yelling at about 7 a.m. Thursday. Manduga says emergency responders took Barton to the hospital. He had no word on her condition.

Barton’s representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 31-year-old Barton is best known for her role on the Fox teen drama, “The O.C.”

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments