Mischa Barton taken to hospital after reports of yelling

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:04 pm 01/27/2017 12:04pm
FILE - In this May 16, 2016, file photo, actress Mischa Barton poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loving at the 69th Cannes film festival in southern France. Sgt. Enrique Manduga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells The Associated Press deputies and emergency responders found Barton at a West Hollywood apartment following a report of a woman yelling on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017. Barton was taken to a hospital.(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.

Sgt. Enrique Manduga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells The Associated Press deputies and emergency responders found Barton at a West Hollywood apartment following a report of a woman yelling at about 7 a.m. Thursday. Manduga says emergency responders took Barton to the hospital. He had no word on her condition.

Barton’s representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 31-year-old Barton is best known for her role on the Fox teen drama, “The O.C.”

