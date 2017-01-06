9:21 am, January 6, 2017
Lyle Menendez talks prison life, marriage in phone interview

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 9:09 am 01/06/2017 09:09am
IONE, Calif. (AP) — Lyle Menendez says his childhood prepared him “surprisingly well for the chaos of prison life.”

Menendez and his younger brother, Erik, killed their wealthy parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The brothers admitted the killings. They were convicted of murder in 1996 and sentenced to life terms without parole.

Lyle Menendez is now 48. He tells ABC News in a phone interview from a California prison that he maintains a close bond with his brother, even though he is being housed at a separate facility. He also reiterated claims of sexual abuse at the hands of his father.

Kitty Menendez’s brother denied those claims to ABC News, saying there’s “no indication” Jose Menendez abused his sons.

Lyle Menendez also says he’s happily married, though he is barred from having conjugal visits with his wife.

