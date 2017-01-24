4:31 pm, January 25, 2017
Land-speed record breaker settles suit with Chicago museum

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:11 am 01/24/2017 09:11am
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 1964, file photo, Craig Breedlove appears with a model of his jet-powered racer "Spirit of America" at the Water Tower Hotel in Chicago. On Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, Breedlove settled a lawsuit filed against Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry he says damaged the jet car he used to set a land-speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in 1964. (Ray Gora/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Craig Breedlove has settled a lawsuit filed against a Chicago museum he says damaged the jet car he used to set a land-speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in 1964.

Breedlove was seeking $395,000 from the Museum of Science and Industry to cover estimated repair costs. Terms of Monday’s settlement have not been disclosed.

The 79-year-old Breedlove and the museum said in a statement that the agreement resolves the lawsuit.

Breedlove’s Spirit of America jet car was freshly repaired from a crash at the salt flats when he loaned it to the museum in 1965.

Breedlove told the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2iYi0gE ) that when it was taken off display and shipped to his Rio Vista, California, home it was in far worse shape than after the crash.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

