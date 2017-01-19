9:44 am, January 19, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS With the forecast calling for rain, the no-umbrella policy for the inaugural events has been revised.

Entertainment

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Judge Reinhold pleads no…

Judge Reinhold pleads no contest in Dallas airport dispute

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:35 am 01/19/2017 09:35am
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Actor Judge Reinhold has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in an airport security dispute at Dallas Love Field.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2jBAy5W ) reports Reinhold entered the plea Tuesday and accepted deferred adjudication. The charge will be dropped if the 59-year-old Reinhold stays out of trouble for 90 days.

Authorities say Reinhold was arrested Dec. 8 after refusing a Transportation Security Administration screening.

The star of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Beverly Hills Cop” says he walked through a scanner but wouldn’t let agents check his backpack, which contained DVDs and CDs. Reinhold later cited an adverse reaction to medication for a respiratory infection.

Reinhold apologized after his Dec. 9 release from jail. He apologized again in a statement Wednesday supporting Dallas police.

___

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Judge Reinhold pleads no…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment