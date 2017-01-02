January Entertainment Guide 2017

What are some fun things to see and do around the D.C. area in January? WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley has the details.
Introduction
It’s a new year and a new month!
Time for our “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide.
What are some fun events around the D.C. area in the month of January?
January Entertainment Guide
Jan. 1-8: “Sleeping Beauty” at Synetic Theater
Jan. 1-8: “Wicked” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 1-8: “Into the Woods” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 1-29: “Titanic” at Signature Theatre
Jan. 2: Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert at Strathmore
Jan. 2: Arnold Schwarzenegger hosts NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice”
Jan. 3: “American Masters: By Sidney Lumet” on PBS
Jan. 3: FOX’s “Bones” premieres final season
Jan. 3-Feb. 5: “Someone is Going to Come” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Jan. 4-5: Savion Glover at Howard Theatre
Jan. 5: “Nashville” Season 5 moves to CMT
Jan. 6: “Hidden Figures” in movie theaters
Jan. 6: “A Monster Calls” in movie theaters
Jan. 6: “Emerald City” premieres on NBC
Jan. 6: “Grimm” premieres final season
Jan. 6-7: Jim Gaffigan at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 6-8: Flying Bach at Warner Theatre
Jan. 7-22: “The Gabriels: Election Year in the Life of One Family” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 10: BAFTA nominations announced
Jan. 8: Golden Globe Awards
Jan. 10: Breaking Benjamin at The Fillmore
Jan. 10: Tom Hardy in “Taboo” debuts on FX
Jan. 11: The Tarantino Soundtrack at Howard Theatre
Jan. 11-12: Louis C.K. at DAR Constitution Hall
Jan. 12: Kings of Leon at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 12-15: “Bud, Not Buddy” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 12-Feb. 19: “Roe” at Arena Stage
Jan. 13: “Live By Night” in movie theaters
Jan. 13: “Patriots Day” in movie theaters
Jan. 13: Netflix premieres “Lemony Snicket’s A Serious of Unfortunate Events”
Jan. 13: Luther Re-Lives at AMP by Strathmore
Jan. 13-14: Lotus at 9:30 Club
Jan. 13-15: CPAA’s “Confucius” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 13-15: “Mamma Mia!” at The Hippodrome
Jan. 14: Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin at Wolf Trap
Jan. 15: “Homeland” returns on Showtime
Jan. 15: “Victoria” debuts on PBS
Jan. 16: “Let Freedom Ring!” with Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center
Jan. 17: Keane’s Tom Chaplin at Lincoln Theatre
Jan. 17-22: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 18: People’s Choice Awards
Jan. 19: “Scandal” returns to ABC
Jan. 19: “How to Get Away with Murder” returns to ABC
Jan. 19: Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt acoustic at Strathmore
Jan. 20: Inauguration Day in Washington D.C.
Jan. 20: “Great Performances” with Alicia Keyes on PBS
Jan. 20: “The Founder” in movie theaters
Jan. 20-21: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere
Jan. 21-22: “Grease Live” star Aaron Tveit at Wolf Trap
Jan. 21-Feb. 11: “Mack, Beth” at Keegan Theatre
Jan. 21-Feb. 19: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at Ford’s Theatre
Jan. 22: Dashboard Confessional at The Birchmere
Jan. 22: Sam Cooke Birthday Brunch at Howard Theatre
Jan. 22: NFC & AFC Championship games
Jan. 23: “Quantico” returns to ABC
Jan. 24: Oscar nominees announced
Jan. 24-29: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at The Hippodrome
Jan. 25-29: Misty Copeland in “Swan Lake” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 25-Feb. 26: “Caroline, or Change” at Round House Theatre
Jan. 26: BSO Tribute to O’ Blue Eyes at Strathmore
Jan. 27: “Gold” in movie theaters
Jan. 27: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” in movie theaters
Jan. 27: John Cleese live at Strathmore
Jan. 27: Ginuwine at Howard Theatre
Jan. 28: “Planet Earth II” on BBC
Jan. 28: Producers Guild of America Awards
Jan. 28: Morris Day & The Time at Howard Theatre
Jan. 28: Crystal Bowersox at Wolf Trap
Jan. 28: James “Blood” Ulmer at AMP by Strathmore
Jan. 29: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan. 29: G. Love & Special Sauce at 9:30 Club
Jan. 29: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere
Jan. 29: Dana Perino & Greg Gutfeld at Warner Theatre
Jan. 31: Five for Fighting at The Birchmere
