January Entertainment Guide 2017

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP January 2, 2017 5:25 am 01/02/2017 05:25am
What are some fun things to see and do around the D.C. area in January? WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley has the details.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews January entertainment

Jason Fraley | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

January Entertainment Guide

Jan. 1-8: “Sleeping Beauty” at Synetic Theater 

Jan. 1-8: “Wicked” at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 1-8: “Into the Woods” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 1-29: “Titanic” at Signature Theatre

Jan. 2: Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert at Strathmore 

Jan. 2: Arnold Schwarzenegger hosts NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” 

Jan. 3: “American Masters: By Sidney Lumet” on PBS 

Jan. 3: FOX’s “Bones” premieres final season 

Jan. 3-Feb. 5: “Someone is Going to Come” at Atlas Performing Arts Center 

Jan. 4-5: Savion Glover at Howard Theatre 

Jan. 5: “Nashville” Season 5 moves to CMT 

Jan. 6: “Hidden Figures” in movie theaters 

Jan. 6: “A Monster Calls” in movie theaters 

Jan. 6: “Emerald City” premieres on NBC 

Jan. 6: “Grimm” premieres final season 

Jan. 6-7: Jim Gaffigan at MGM National Harbor 

Jan. 6-8: Flying Bach at Warner Theatre  

Jan. 7-22: “The Gabriels: Election Year in the Life of One Family” at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 10: BAFTA nominations announced  

Jan. 8: Golden Globe Awards

Jan. 10: Breaking Benjamin at The Fillmore 

Jan. 10: Tom Hardy in “Taboo” debuts on FX 

Jan. 11: The Tarantino Soundtrack at Howard Theatre 

Jan. 11-12: Louis C.K. at DAR Constitution Hall 

Jan. 12: Kings of Leon at MGM National Harbor 

Jan. 12-15: “Bud, Not Buddy” at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 12-Feb. 19: “Roe” at Arena Stage 

Jan. 13: “Live By Night” in movie theaters 

Jan. 13: “Patriots Day” in movie theaters 

Jan. 13: Netflix premieres “Lemony Snicket’s A Serious of Unfortunate Events” 

Jan. 13: Luther Re-Lives at AMP by Strathmore 

Jan. 13-14: Lotus at 9:30 Club 

Jan. 13-15: CPAA’s “Confucius” at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 13-15: “Mamma Mia!” at The Hippodrome 

Jan. 14: Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin at Wolf Trap 

Jan. 15: “Homeland” returns on Showtime 

Jan. 15: “Victoria” debuts on PBS 

Jan. 16: “Let Freedom Ring!” with Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 17: Keane’s Tom Chaplin at Lincoln Theatre 

Jan. 17-22: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 18: People’s Choice Awards 

Jan. 19: “Scandal” returns to ABC 

Jan. 19: “How to Get Away with Murder” returns to ABC 

Jan. 19: Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt acoustic at Strathmore 

Jan. 20: Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. 

Jan. 20: “Great Performances” with Alicia Keyes on PBS 

Jan. 20: “The Founder” in movie theaters 

Jan. 20-21: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere 

Jan. 21-22: “Grease Live” star Aaron Tveit at Wolf Trap 

Jan. 21-Feb. 11: “Mack, Beth” at Keegan Theatre 

Jan. 21-Feb. 19: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at Ford’s Theatre 

Jan. 22: Dashboard Confessional at The Birchmere 

Jan. 22: Sam Cooke Birthday Brunch at Howard Theatre 

Jan. 22: NFC & AFC Championship games 

Jan. 23: “Quantico” returns to ABC 

Jan. 24: Oscar nominees announced 

Jan. 24-29: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at The Hippodrome 

Jan. 25-29: Misty Copeland in “Swan Lake” at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 25-Feb. 26: “Caroline, or Change” at Round House Theatre 

Jan. 26: BSO Tribute to O’ Blue Eyes at Strathmore 

Jan. 27: “Gold” in movie theaters 

Jan. 27: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” in movie theaters 

Jan. 27: John Cleese live at Strathmore 

Jan. 27: Ginuwine at Howard Theatre 

Jan. 28: “Planet Earth II” on BBC 

Jan. 28: Producers Guild of America Awards 

Jan. 28: Morris Day & The Time at Howard Theatre 

Jan. 28: Crystal Bowersox at Wolf Trap 

Jan. 28: James “Blood” Ulmer at AMP by Strathmore 

Jan. 29: Screen Actors Guild Awards 

Jan. 29: G. Love & Special Sauce at 9:30 Club

Jan. 29: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere 

Jan. 29: Dana Perino & Greg Gutfeld at Warner Theatre  

Jan. 31: Five for Fighting at The Birchmere 

