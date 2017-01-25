4:31 pm, January 26, 2017
Jane Fonda, Richard Perry halt romance, remain friends

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:34 am 01/25/2017 11:34am
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Jane Fonda and Richard Perry pose together at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's 46th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles. E! News reported on Jan. 24, 2017, that Perry said he and Fonda had ended their romantic relationship. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry have split up after eight years together.

Seventy-four-year-old Perry tells E! News their romance has “temporarily been put on the back burner” because of Fonda’s rededication to activism. He says the pair remain “extremely good friends” and he’s not ruling out the chance of a reconciliation.

The 79-year-old Fonda joined marchers in Los Angeles during the weekend as part of a worldwide women’s rights protest. A representative for the star didn’t immediately return a request for comment

The Los Angeles Times reports the couple recently put their Beverly Hills home up for sale with an asking price of $13 million.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
Entertainment News