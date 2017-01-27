3:53 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » ISU change Euro Champs…

ISU change Euro Champs short dance leaders after review

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:34 am 01/27/2017 06:34am
Share
Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, of Russia, skate their dance short program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — The International Skating Union has changed the short dance leaders at the European figure skating championships after a video review.

Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy were dropped to second and Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia promoted to leaders.

The ISU says the review by the referee and technical panel showed the Italians performed an additional element in their short program, a rotational lift, and deducted 1.00 point from their initial result of 76.65 points.

That meant Cappellini and Lanotte scored 75.65, and the Russians took the lead with 76.18.

Defending champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France remained third with 75.48.

The free dance is scheduled for Saturday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » ISU change Euro Champs…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News