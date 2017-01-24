8:18 am, January 24, 2017
Illinois man in celebrity-hacking case faces sentencing

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 8:00 am 01/24/2017 08:00am
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge is scheduled to sentence an Illinois man accused of hacking into the electronic accounts of 30 celebrities and stealing private information, including nude videos and photos.

Edward Majerczyk (MAH’-jehr-chek) is set to appear in Chicago federal court Tuesday. He’s accused of orchestrating a phishing scheme that illegally accessed more than 300 email and other online accounts, including those belonging to actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court in Los Angeles last year to felony computer hacking. He signed a plea agreement for his case to be transferred to Chicago. Both sides agreed that he should receive a 9-month prison term.

Federal agents have said Lawrence broke down and became distraught during a 2014 meeting about nude photos of her that appeared online.

