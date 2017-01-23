Henry Ford Museum changing name to reflect innovation focus

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Henry Ford Museum in suburban Detroit has changed its name to better convey the museum’s collection and its core focus on innovation, officials announced Monday.

The museum now will be known as the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. The museum was founded by auto pioneer Henry Ford and is part of The Henry Ford, a popular tourist destination in Dearborn, Michigan.

“Henry Ford Museum has always been about ideas and innovations that changed the world,” Patricia Mooradian, president of The Henry Ford, said in a statement. “We believe adding the word innovation to the museum’s name better serves our visitors as it clearly defines the museum’s focus.”

The museum’s collection includes artifacts and exhibits that showcase American history, ideas and innovations, including the railroad, auto, aviation and agriculture industries. Other well-known artifacts include the limousine in which President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 and President George Washington’s camping supplies.

The Henry Ford also will collaborate on the development of courses for students in grades 6 through 8 to foster problem-solving, creativity and innovation. And it will continue the educational television series “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation,” which is in its third season.

