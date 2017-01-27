3:11 pm, January 27, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Feds: 2 charged in…

Feds: 2 charged in scam banking on ‘Hamilton,’ Adele shows

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 3:08 pm 01/27/2017 03:08pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been charged in New York with cheating wealthy people who invested in ticket businesses for popular shows like an Adele concert and Broadway’s “Hamilton.”

Joseph Meli and Steven Simmons were arrested Friday.

Authorities say they enticed wealthy people in 13 states to invest $81 million in businesses that would buy large blocks of tickets for major concerts and musicals. A criminal complaint says the men instead ran a Ponzi scheme that diverted at least $51 million of that money to pay off other investors and line their pockets.

They are charged in federal court with conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud.

Lawyers for the men did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Feds: 2 charged in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Entertainment News