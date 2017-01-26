11:53 am, January 27, 2017
Ex-‘Prairie Home’ host Garrison Keillor plans Minnesota tour

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:17 pm 01/26/2017 06:17pm
FILE - In this April 29, 2014 Garrison Keillor appears in his St. Paul, Minn., office. Keillor will hit the road this spring to celebrate Minnesota Public Radio's 50th anniversary. Keillor says his one-man "The Gratitude Tour" will visit five Minnesota cities in six days in April. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Humorist and former “A Prairie Home Companion” host Garrison Keillor will hit the road this spring to celebrate Minnesota Public Radio’s 50th anniversary.

Keillor announced Thursday his one-man “The Gratitude Tour” will visit five Minnesota cities in six days in April — Duluth, Bemidji, St. Joseph/Collegeville, St. Peter and Moorhead. Tickets for Keillor’s first experimental tour go on sale Jan. 31.

MPR first went on the air with KSJR-FM in Collegeville in 1967, and Keillor joined the noncommercial station as a morning classical music announcer in 1969. Keillor went on to create and host “Prairie Home,” an old-fashioned radio variety show, on July 6, 1974.

Keillor, who turned 74 in August, gave a final performance as host in July and turned the show over to mandolinist Chris Thile (THEE’-lee).

___

Online:

http://www.mpr50.org

http://www.garrisonkeillor.com

